Andrographis Paniculata Extract Sales Market Size with Top Countries industry chain structure, competitive landscape, new projects and investment analysis by 360 Research report

Martin Bauer Group

Sabinsa

Bioprex

Gurjar Phytochem

Mother Herbs

Pure & Green

Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients

Changzhou Natural Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Huike Botanical Development

Hunan Zhengdi Biological

Sichuan Hongyi

Xi’an Changyue Phytochemistry

Sichuan Zhonghong

Guilin Sanling Biotech

Shaanxi Tianrun

Changsha LuYuan Bio-Tech

Brief Description about Andrographis Paniculata Extract Sales market:

Andrographis paniculata extract is a kind of powder extracted from the andrographis paniculata plant, the main ingredient is andrographolide. Andrographis paniculata extract has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which can treatment of influenza with fever, sore throat, ulcers in the mouth or on the tongue, acute or chronic cough, etc.

First, the Andrographis Paniculata Extract industry concentration is not high; there are more than 40 manufacturers in the world.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Germany and USA. Such as Martin Bauer Group and Sabinsa, both have perfect products. As to India, the Bioprex has become a global leader. In China, the manufactures focus in Guangxi, Sichuan and Hunan province.

Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material production site. There are international companies set up factories in China too, such as Martin Bauer Group and Pure & Green.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. As India is the major Andrographis Paniculata production market. There are several manufacturers in India. And some Chinese manufacturers import low-purity product to produce high-purity product.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is high. And many Chinese and Indian manufactures export their products to EU and North America.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Andrographis Paniculata Extract will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The key regions covered in the Andrographis Paniculata Extract Sales market report are:



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

