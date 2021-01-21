Handheld 3D Scanner Market Overview, Growth Analysis And Regional Demand & Development Forecast Report From 2020-2026 with key players position (Hexagon, Trimble Navigation, Faro Technologies, GOM MBH and others)2 min read
The Handheld 3D Scanner Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Handheld 3D Scanner Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Handheld 3D Scanner Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.
Deep analysis about Handheld 3D Scanner Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Handheld 3D Scanner Market
The Handheld 3D Scanner Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Structure Light Scanner
Laser Scanner
Key applications:
Industrial Manufacturing
Architecture and Engineering
Medical and Healthcare
Entertainment and Media
Others
Key players or companies covered are:
Hexagon
Trimble Navigation
Faro Technologies
GOM MBH
Nikon Metrology NV
Topcon Corporation
Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
Leica Geosystems
Creaform(Ametek)
Konica Minolta
Sirona Dental Systems
3D Systems
Z+F GmbH
3Shape
Perceptron
Basis Software
3D Digital
Maptek
Hi-target
Shanghai Digitalmanu
Beijing TenYoun
Shining 3D
Stereo3D Technology
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Global Handheld 3D Scanner Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Handheld 3D Scanner Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Handheld 3D Scanner Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Handheld 3D Scanner Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Handheld 3D Scanner Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
