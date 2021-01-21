January 21, 2021

Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market Report 2020: Five Forces Analysis. Market Size And Forecast by Volume 2026 with key players position (Hitachi, Stihl, Chicago Pneumatic, Atlas Copco and others)

The Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market

The Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Twist Drill
Flat Drill
Others

Key applications:
Farming Applications
Commercial Applications
Others

Key players or companies covered are:
Hitachi
Stihl
Chicago Pneumatic
Atlas Copco
Cembre
Erico
Makita

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Hand-Held Petrol Drills Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

