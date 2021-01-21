January 21, 2021

Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market Overview, Growth Analysis And Regional Demand & Development Forecast Report From 2020-2026 with key players position (Flir Systems, BAE Systems, Leonardo DRS, Raytheon and others)

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market

The Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:
Cameras
Modules
Scopes

Key applications:
Defence
Fire Department
Local Securities
Manufacturing
Retail
Health Care

Key players or companies covered are:
Flir Systems
BAE Systems
Leonardo DRS
Raytheon
Danaher
L3 Technologies
Thales
American Technologies Network
Sofradir
Thermoteknix Systems
Ideal Industries
Elbit Systems

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Global Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:

Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Handheld Thermal Imaging Equipment Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

