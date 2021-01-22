Latest News 2020: Butane Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Saudi Aramco, Bharat Petroleum, CNPC, Sinopec, Phillips66, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Butane Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Butane market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Butane industry. Growth of the overall Butane market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Butane Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Butane industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Butane market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Saudi Aramco

Bharat Petroleum

CNPC

Sinopec

Phillips66

ADNOC

Total

KNPC

Exxon Mobil

Pemex

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Qatar Petroleum

ConocoPhillips Company

Gazprom

Equinor

Shell

BP. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Butane market is segmented into

N-Butane

Isobutane Based on Application Butane market is segmented into

LPG and Other Fuel

Petrochemicals