January 22, 2021

Lemongrass Essential Oil Market 2020-2026 | Comprehensive Study COVID19 Impact Analysis | Worldwide Key Players: SKY PETRO-CHEM PTE. LTD.(SG), SHOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.(JP), SHIV SALES CORPORATION(IN), VEMO 99 Ltd(BG), etc. | InForGrowth

3 min read
1 hour ago

The report titled Lemongrass Essential Oil Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Lemongrass Essential Oil market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Lemongrass Essential Oil industry. Growth of the overall Lemongrass Essential Oil market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Lemongrass Essential Oil Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Lemongrass Essential Oil industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Lemongrass Essential Oil market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Lemongrass Essential Oil market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Leaf
  • Flower
  • Mixed Part

    Lemongrass Essential Oil market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Research Uses
  • Drug Formula
  • Dietic Foods
  • Cosmetics
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • SKY PETRO-CHEM PTE. LTD.(SG)
  • SHOWA PHARMACEUTICAL CO.
  • LTD.(JP)
  • SHIV SALES CORPORATION(IN)
  • VEMO 99 Ltd(BG)
  • PRAVEEN AROMA PVT LTD(IN)
  • Organic Herb Inc. (CN)
  • KATYANI EXPORTS(IN)
  • KANTA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)
  • IMPERIAL MALTS LIMITED(IN)
  • IL HEALTH AND BEAUTY NATURAL OILS CO INC(US)
  • DBR EXPORTS INDIA(IN)
  • TALYA BITKISEL URUNLER TICARET SANAYI LIMITED SIRKETI(TR)
  • SUN BIO NATURALS INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)
  • SRI VENKATESH AROMAS(IN)
  • SNN NATURAL PRODUCTS(IN)
  • Shanghai Soyoung Biotechnology Inc.(CN)
  • Shaanxi Orient Industrial Co.
  • Ltd.(CN)
  • Harry Baba(IN)
  • GRENERA NUTRIENTS PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)
  • GOYUM SCREW PRESS(IN)
  • ENJAY MARKETING SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED(IN)
  • ECUADORIAN RAINFOREST
  • LLC.(US)
  • DRAN CO.,LTD(KR)

    Industrial Analysis of Lemongrass Essential Oil Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Lemongrass Essential Oil Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Lemongrass

    Reasons to Purchase Lemongrass Essential Oil Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Lemongrass Essential Oil market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Lemongrass Essential Oil market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

