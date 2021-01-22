January 22, 2021

Murphy's Hockey Law

Latest Update 2020: Trade Finance Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: Citigroup Inc, BNP Paribas, ICBC, China Exim Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled Trade Finance Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Trade Finance market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Trade Finance industry. Growth of the overall Trade Finance market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Trade Finance Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Trade Finance industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Trade Finance market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Trade Finance market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Letters of Credit
  • Guarantees
  • Supply Chain Finance
  • Documentary Collection
  • Other

    Trade Finance market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Finance
  • Energy
  • Power Generation
  • Transport
  • Renewables
  • Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
  • Other

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • Citigroup Inc
  • BNP Paribas
  • ICBC
  • China Exim Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co
  • Mizuho Financial Group
  • MUFG
  • Commerzbank
  • Bank of Communication
  • Credit Agricole
  • Standard Chartered
  • HSBC
  • ANZ
  • Afreximbank
  • Export-Import Bank of India
  • AlAhli Bank
  • EBRD

    Industrial Analysis of Trade Finance Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Trade Finance Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Trade

    Reasons to Purchase Trade Finance Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Trade Finance market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Trade Finance market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

