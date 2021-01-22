Latest News 2020: Commercial Card Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase& Co., Capital One Financial Corporation, Bank of America Corporation, Discover Financial Services, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Commercial Card Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Commercial Card market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Commercial Card industry. Growth of the overall Commercial Card market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Commercial Card Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Commercial Card industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Commercial Card market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Citigroup Inc.

JPMorgan Chase& Co.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Bank of America Corporation

Discover Financial Services

Synchrony Financial

American Ecpress Company

Wells Fargo& Company

Barclays Plc

U.S. Bancorp

MUFG

SMBC

Mizuho

Resona Bank

SBI Holdings. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Commercial Card market is segmented into

Corporate Cards

Purchase Cards

Business Cards

Travel and Entertainment Cards

Other Based on Application Commercial Card market is segmented into

Small business card