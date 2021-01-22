January 22, 2021

Facilities Management Market 2021 | Industry Future Growth, Key Player Analysis and Forecast 2025

“A new report addressing recent developments in the global Facilities Management market has been meticulously compiled in the burgeoning data archive to assist value-based investment decisions amongst leading investors and manufacturers eying sustainability in the wake of competition intensity. Multiple industry-specific fragments and sectorial overview of the market have been highly decoded in the report, aligning with reader preferences.

The key players covered in this study
Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH
Cofely
Compass Group PLC
Cresa, LLC
Ecolab USA Inc.
GDI Integrated Facility Services
G4S plc.
Mitie Group PLC
Sodexo, Inc.
ISS World Services

This referential document assessing the market has been compiled to understand diverse market developments across specific regional pockets such as Europe, North and Latin American countries, APAC nations, as well as several countries across MEA and RoW that are directly witnessing maneuvering developments over the years. Regions such as Europe, Americas, MEA, RoW are identified as core regional hubs.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Plumbing, Air Conditioning Maintenance
Fire Protection Systems
Mechanical and Electrical Maintenance
Cleaning and Pest Control
Laundry

Market segment by Application, split into
Corporate
Government and Public
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Residential and Educational

Research experts, backed by intense primary and secondary research initiatives have carefully classified the global Facilities Management market into prominent segments to render clarity and affect growth intensive business decisions. Thorough assessment suggests that the aforementioned market has been broadly classified into specific categories of type and application, echoing industry needs and end-user demands.

This highly intelligent business report synopsis defining global Facilities Management market also takes into account the multiple alterations that are abundantly affecting overall business models and flow of activities owing to sudden outbreak of the global pandemic, COVID-19 that has ruptured normal functionality of businesses, thus crucially affecting businesses in several tangible ways.

