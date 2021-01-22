January 22, 2021

Congress Tourism Market – Global Industry Outlook, Share, Growth Analysis, Trends and Forecasts 2021-2025

“A new report addressing recent developments in the global Congress Tourism market has been meticulously compiled in the burgeoning data archive to assist value-based investment decisions amongst leading investors and manufacturers eying sustainability in the wake of competition intensity. Multiple industry-specific fragments and sectorial overview of the market have been highly decoded in the report, aligning with reader preferences.

The key players covered in this study
ICMS Australasia (Australia)
American Meetings (USA)
Congress Company (The Netherlands)
DIS Congress Service (Denmark)
Event Dynamics (South Africa)
Ana Juan Congresos (Argentina)
GP Destination Management (Spain)
Meeting Planners International (Singapore)
MP International (Singapore)
Agentura Carolina (Czech Republic)
Meeting Makers (United Kingdom)

This referential document assessing the market has been compiled to understand diverse market developments across specific regional pockets such as Europe, North and Latin American countries, APAC nations, as well as several countries across MEA and RoW that are directly witnessing maneuvering developments over the years. Regions such as Europe, Americas, MEA, RoW are identified as core regional hubs.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Small Meeting
Large Meeting

Market segment by Application, split into
Domestic
International

Research experts, backed by intense primary and secondary research initiatives have carefully classified the global Congress Tourism market into prominent segments to render clarity and affect growth intensive business decisions. Thorough assessment suggests that the aforementioned market has been broadly classified into specific categories of type and application, echoing industry needs and end-user demands.

This highly intelligent business report synopsis defining global Congress Tourism market also takes into account the multiple alterations that are abundantly affecting overall business models and flow of activities owing to sudden outbreak of the global pandemic, COVID-19 that has ruptured normal functionality of businesses, thus crucially affecting businesses in several tangible ways.

