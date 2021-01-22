CAGR 5.6%, Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market size is projected to reach US$ 5471.1 million by 2026

Forged aluminum wheels are one-piece wheels formed from a single block of metal by hot forging, followed by hot or cold spinning and the necessary machining operations.

According to Ameco Research, The global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel market size is projected to reach US$ 5471.1 million by 2026, from US$ 3938.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026.

The report published by Ameco Research provides rational insights along with historical and forecast data that aids in a better understanding of the global scenario of the Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are expected to drive and restrict the growth of the Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel market. It also provides a detailed overview of the opportunities that are present in the market along with the current trends observed in the target market. The report includes a complete study of quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 10 years in order to assist players to take advantage of the report. The report includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry that help for a better understanding of the current trends and opportunities in the global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel market.

The Porters Five Forces analysis is included in the report, provides insights on the overall scenario from buyers and supplier’s point-of-view. The regulatory compliances provide insight into the various government rules and regulations on various products and services and the way it affects the various end-use industry.

The report covers the complete study of the various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It also provides country-wise segmentation and the factors that are driving regional growth.

The report covers the major players operating in the target market along with the key strategies adopted in order to get a competitive edge against the competitors which provides a competitive outlook of the industry. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes insights into the positioning of players on a global level through mapping the business and product offering strength.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Otto Fuchs

Arconic

Superior Industries

CITIC Dicastal

Gemsy Wheels

Hongxin Wheel

Borbet

Accuride

BBS JAPAN

Ronal Wheels

Wanfeng Auto

RAYS Wheels

Zhejiang Jinfei

Lizhong Group

Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Breakdown Data by Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Table Of Contents

Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Research Report 2020 to 2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 OEM

1.4.3 Aftermarket

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production by Regions

4.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Forged Alloy Aluminum Wheel Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Otto Fuchs

8.1.1 Otto Fuchs Corporation Information

8.1.2 Otto Fuchs Overview

8.1.3 Otto Fuchs Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Otto Fuchs Product Description

8.1.5 Otto Fuchs Related Developments

8.2 Arconic

8.2.1 Arconic Corporation Information

8.2.2 Arconic Overview

8.2.3 Arconic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Arconic Product Description

8.2.5 Arconic Related Developments

8.3 Superior Industries

8.3.1 Superior Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Superior Industries Overview

8.3.3 Superior Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Superior Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Superior Industries Related Developments

8.4 CITIC Dicastal

8.4.1 CITIC Dicastal Corporation Information

8.4.2 CITIC Dicastal Overview

8.4.3 CITIC Dicastal Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 CITIC Dicastal Product Description

8.4.5 CITIC Dicastal Related Developments

8.5 Gemsy Wheels

8.5.1 Gemsy Wheels Corporation Information

8.5.2 Gemsy Wheels Overview

8.5.3 Gemsy Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Gemsy Wheels Product Description

8.5.5 Gemsy Wheels Related Developments

8.6 Hongxin Wheel

8.6.1 Hongxin Wheel Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hongxin Wheel Overview

8.6.3 Hongxin Wheel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hongxin Wheel Product Description

8.6.5 Hongxin Wheel Related Developments

8.7 Borbet

8.7.1 Borbet Corporation Information

8.7.2 Borbet Overview

8.7.3 Borbet Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Borbet Product Description

8.7.5 Borbet Related Developments

8.8 Accuride

8.8.1 Accuride Corporation Information

8.8.2 Accuride Overview

8.8.3 Accuride Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Accuride Product Description

8.8.5 Accuride Related Developments

8.9 BBS JAPAN

8.9.1 BBS JAPAN Corporation Information

8.9.2 BBS JAPAN Overview

8.9.3 BBS JAPAN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 BBS JAPAN Product Description

8.9.5 BBS JAPAN Related Developments

8.10 Ronal Wheels

8.10.1 Ronal Wheels Corporation Information

8.10.2 Ronal Wheels Overview

8.10.3 Ronal Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Ronal Wheels Product Description

8.10.5 Ronal Wheels Related Developments

8.11 Wanfeng Auto

8.11.1 Wanfeng Auto Corporation Information

8.11.2 Wanfeng Auto Overview

8.11.3 Wanfeng Auto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Wanfeng Auto Product Description

8.11.5 Wanfeng Auto Related Developments

8.12 RAYS Wheels

8.12.1 RAYS Wheels Corporation Information

8.12.2 RAYS Wheels Overview

8.12.3 RAYS Wheels Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 RAYS Wheels Product Description

8.12.5 RAYS Wheels Related Developments

8.13 Zhejiang Jinfei

8.13.1 Zhejiang Jinfei Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zhejiang Jinfei Overview

8.13.3 Zhejiang Jinfei Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Zhejiang Jinfei Product Description

8.13.5 Zhejiang Jinfei Related Developments

8.14 Lizhong Group

8.14.1 Lizhong Group Corporation Information

8.14.2 Lizhong Group Overview

8.14.3 Lizhong Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Lizhong Group Product Description

8.14.5 Lizhong Group Related Developments

…

