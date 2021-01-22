Global Screenless Display Market Overview, Size, Share and Trends 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global screenless display market is estimated to garner USD 1,654 million with a CAGR of 32% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The study provides a thorough and accurate review of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global screenless display industry.

Screenless display is one of the significant emerging technologies that will alter the landscape of consumer electronics in the near future. Screenless technologies transmit the information directly to the retina of the eye without the assistance of any screen or projector. The key driver of the growth of the screenless display market is the rising demand for portability and the growing demand for innovation.

Market Dynamics

The rising trend of miniaturization is a significant driver of the growth of the global screenless display industry. In addition, the growing acceptance of screenless displays for augmented reality and virtual reality, combined with growing developments in the gaming industry, are other key factors driving the growth of the global screenless display market. The emerging industry trend is the introduction of screenless displays in medical imaging scanners, consumer electronics, and entertainment. This trend is anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the global screenless market over the forecast period.

Key Players

The industry giants in the screenless display market are – Avegant Corporation (U.S.), Google, Inc. (U.S.), Leia Inc. (U.S.), Displair, Inc. (Russia), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Holoxica Ltd. (U.K.), RealView Imaging Ltd. (Israel), Microvision Inc. (U.S.) Zebra Imaging, Inc. (U.S.), and Kapsys (France) among others.

Market Segmentation

The globalmarket for screenless display has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and vertical.

On the basis of type, the globalscreenless display market has been segmented into visual image, retinal display, and synaptic interface. The retinal display segment operates by projecting the images directly into the retina of the eye. Unlike the other device, there is no reflection of light.

On the basis of application, the globalscreenless display market has been segmented into holographic projections, a head-mounted display, and a head-up display.

On the basis of vertical, the globalscreenless display market has been segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, and commercial.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the screenless display market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America has the largest market share in the global screenless display market, trailed by Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. The growth of the North American region is primarily driven by the United States and Canada and is due to the rising demand for mobile devices and portable consumer electronics in the region. The area also has a well-established infrastructure that allows easy implementation of advanced technologies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Screenless Display Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

