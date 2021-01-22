Plastic Extrusion Machine Market Outlook By Machine Type, Process, Solution- Global Industry Analysis 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Plastic Extrusion Machine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the global plastic extrusion machine market size was $6,057 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,244 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. In value terms, the single-screw segment accounted for around two-fifths of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The global plastic extrusion machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, process type, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into twin-screw and single screw. The twin-screw segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period in terms of value. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period. Based on process type, the market is divided into blown film extrusion, sheet/film extrusion, tubing extrusion, and others. In terms of revenue, the blown film extrusion type is estimated to hold a major share of global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period.

By Machine Type

By machine type, the market is segmented into single-screw plastic extrusion machines and twin-screw plastic extrusion machines. Among these, in value terms, the twin-screw plastic extrusion machine segment holds a dominant position in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to the extensive use of twin-screw plastic extrusion machine in packaging and construction industries, owing to its various benefits such as high productivity, advanced mixing ability, and ability to handle several processing functions such as mixing, melting, and venting in one extruder.

By Process Type

By process type, the market is segmented into blown film extrusion, sheet/film extrusion, tubing extrusion, and others. Among these, the blown film segment holds a dominant position in 2017 and is expected to grow at a suitable growth rate during the plastic extrusion machine market forecast period, owing to wide-ranging applications of blown film plastic extrusion machine in the packaging industry to produce products such as agricultural film, bags, industrial packaging, shrink film, stretch film, consumer packaging, food wrap, transport packaging, laminating film, and barrier film.

By Region

The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global plastic extrusion machine market and is projected to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the presence of many small and mid-level players in economies such as China, Hong Kong, and India.

Key Players

The key players profiled in this report include Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenhäuser GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, The Japan Steel Works, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA, and Windsor Machines Limited.

