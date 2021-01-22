January 22, 2021

Global Urology Implants and Devices Market to be Boosted by Increasing Disposable Income, says Fortune Business Insights

The Global Urology Implants And Devices Market is projected to grow considerably on account of increasing incidence of urology disorders. Key insights into this development have been provided by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Urology Implants and Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Endoscopes, Lithotripsy Devices, Urodynamic Systems, Urostomy Bag, Endo Vision Systems & Peripheral Instruments, Urology Implants), By Disease (Kidney Disorders, Urology Cancers, Urinary Tract Disorders, Pelvic Organ Prolapse), By End User (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report highlights the various factors influencing the growth of the market. Urology refers to a branch of medicine that is concerned with the treatment of urinary tract disorders in males and females. It has specialised sub-branches such as urologic oncology, male infertility, paediatric urology, and others. Urology implants and devices are used by urologists to treat disorders of the kidneys, bladder, urethra, adrenal glands, and ureters. They comprise the urinary tract system and their disorders can include infections, cancers, and so on.

 

The report covers:

 

  • Global Urology Implants and Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
  • Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
  • Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
  • Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
  • Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Segmentation

By Products

  • Endoscopes
  • Lithotripsy Devices
  • Urodynamic Systems
  • Urostomy Bags
  • Endo Vision Systems & Peripheral Instruments
  • Urology Implants
  • Others

By Disease

  • Kidney Disorders
  • Urology Cancers
  • Urinary Tract Disorders
  • Pelvic Organ Prolapse
  • Others

By End-Users

  • Hospitals
  • Pharmacies
  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASC)
  • Others

By Region

  • North America (the USA, and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

