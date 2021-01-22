Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global “Vasopressin For Vasoplegic Shock Market Industry”, size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 2,657.9 million by 2027, while exhibiting a stellar CAGR of 14.8% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular surgeries that propels the demand for vasopressin for vasoplegic shock across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Sepsis, Post Cardiac Surgery, and Others) Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 890.9 million in 2019.

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Rising Cardiac Syndrome Cases amid COVID-19 to Boost Growth

The recent spike in the cases of people suffering from the novel coronavirus disease is expected to surge the cardiac syndrome risk amongst people susceptible to contracting it. This is leading the pharmaceutical sector to focus on developing advanced vasopressin drugs for treatment purposes. This is expected to bode well for the growth of the global market in the near future.

Vasoplegia is a type of syndrome that involves pathologically low systemic vascular resistance. It further leads to reduced blood pressure amid presence of a raised cardiac output. The growing adoption of vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment is gaining popularity owing to its efficiency in treating the syndrome.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Surgeries to Augment Growth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year about 340,000 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) procedures are performed in the U.S. The increasing number of cardiovascular surgeries propels the demand for vasopressin to control the blood flow. Additionally, the growing number of CABG procedures and sepsis patients are boosting the demand for innovative vasopressin treatment options. This is expected to bode well for the global vasopressin for vasoplegic shock market growth during the forecast period.

SEGMENTATION

Post Cardiac Surgery Segment Held 25.2% in 2019

The post cardiac segment, based on application, held a market share of about 25.2% in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum owing to the increasing number of cardiac surgeries that require efficient post-cardiac treatment globally.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Prevalence of Sepsis in North America to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, North America stood at USD 561.3 million in 2019 and is expected to hold the highest position in the global market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to the increasing prevalence of sepsis that drives the demand for advanced vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment procedures in the region.

The market in Europe is expected to experience a significant growth backed by surging investments in R&D by the government as well as major companies to develop advanced vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Prominent Companies Focus on Investment in R&D Activities to Develop Innovative Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock

The global vasopressin for vasoplegic shock market is fragmented by the presence of key players that are focusing on raising investments to develop advanced vasopressin for vasoplegic shock treatment. Additionally, the major companies are striving to maintain their presence in the global marketplace by adopting strategies such as partnership, collaboration, and merger and acquisition to gain a competitive edge over their rivals during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

April 2018 – Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc announced the approval of its new drug application, ANDA for 1ml vasopressin injection. The product is a original generic version of Endo International plc’s Vasostrict formulation.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Market:

Endo International plc (Dublin, Ireland)

AMOMED Pharma (Vienna, Austria)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (California, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Ferring Pharmaceuticals (Saint-Prex, Switzerland)

Fresenius Kabi Canada (Toronto, Canada)

Astellas Pharma (Tokyo, Japan)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (New Jersey, U.S.)

Others

Global Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Segmentation :

By Application

Sepsis

Post Cardiac Surgery

Others

By Geography

North America By Application By Country



Europe By Application By Country/Sub-region



Asia Pacific By Application By Country/Sub-region



Latin America By Application By Country/Sub-region



The Middle East & Africa By Application By Country/Sub-region



