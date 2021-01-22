Green Tea Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global green tea market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Green Tea Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Tea Bags, Powder, Loose Leaf, Capsules, Others), By Formulations (Flavored, Unflavored), and Geography Forecast Till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other green tea market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the companies functioning in the global market are

The Coca-Cola Company,

The Unilever Group,

Numi Inc.,

Nestle S.A.,

Amorepacific Corporation,

Celestial Seasonings, Inc.,

Associated British Foods plc,

DSM Nutritional Products,

Oregon Chai Inc.,

Northern Tea Merchants Ltd.,

Tata Global Beverages Limited, and others.

According to the report, the tea bags segment is expected to dominate the market in the forecast duration in terms of type. Convenience, and easy storage facility offered by tea bags encourage customers to spend on them. In terms of formulation, the flavored green tea segment is anticipated to witness a steep rise in the market in the forecast period on account of the variety of preference of different customers and thus result in its wide adoption. This will help generate more revenue for the overall market in the future.

Presence of Major Green Tea Production Companies to Make Asia Pacific Emerge Dominant

Fortune Business Insights foresees the global green tea bag market to witness largest share from Asia Pacific. This is because of the presence of major green tea producing companies and exporting countries such as Japan, China, India, Taiwan, and others in the region. The rising awareness about the benefits of green tea consumption and the rising number of product launches are anticipated to generate larger revenues to the regional market in the coming years as well.

On the other side, Europe is prognosticated to grow significantly in the future. The rising awareness and preference towards nutritive diet and healthy living are tipping scales in favor of the growth of the market in Europe.

Regional Analysis for Green Tea Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Green Tea Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Green Tea Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Green Tea Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

