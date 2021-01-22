Acetabular Cups Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2026: Fortune Business Insights

Acetabular Cups Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2026: Fortune Business Insights2 min read
The Acetabular Cups Market to gain from rapid technological upgrades in the acetabular cups production technology. Recently Fortune Business Insights announced a report, titled “Acetabular Cups Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Revision Hip Replacement), By Material (Metals, Non-Metals), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
Segmentation
By Application
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Revision Hip Replacement
By Material
- Metals
- Non-Metals
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Orthopaedic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Smith & Nephew to Gain from REDAPT’s Launch
The competition in the global acetabular cups market is increasing owing to the prevailing opportunities in the market. Key players are introducing new products and adopting industry leading strategies to gain higher share in the market. For instance, Smith & Nephew launched REDAPT Revision Acetabular Fully Porous Cup in 2016. The product is organization’s first ever 3-D printed titanium hip implant. Key players operating in the global acetabular cups market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Smith & Nephew, Corin, Ortho Development, Bioimpianti, Medacta International, Merete GmbH, Exactech, Inc.
