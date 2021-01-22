January 22, 2021

Smart Hospitals Market 2021 By Industry Size Estimation, Industry Share, By 2026

The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/smart-hospitals-market-100329

Segmentation of the Global Smart Hospitals Market

By Component

  • Software
  • Hardware
  • Services

By Application

  • Electronic Health Records (EHR)
  • Remote Medicine Engagement
  • Clinical Workflow
  • Medical Assistance
  • Others

By Connectivity

  • Wired
  • Wireless

By Technology

  • Artificial Intelligence
  • Internet of Things
  • Cloud Computing
  • Big Data
  • Others

By Geography

  • North America (USA and Canada)
  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

