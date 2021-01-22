Avocado Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Avocado:

The Avocado is fruit that originally cultivated in Mexico and Central America. The avocado tree (Persea Americana) is currently widely planted in tropical and Mediterranean climate area. It is classified in the flowering plant family Lauraceae along with cinnamon, camphor and bay laurel. The fruit is also named as alligator pear. Trees are partially self-pollinating and the growers often propagate through grafting to keep quality and quantity of the fruit.

The Global production of the Avocado is about 4900 KMT in 2016. The production region is relative concentrated. The main production region is concentrated in the North America. Mexico is the largest production country. The production region is concentrated in the tropic region.

In the future, the Avocado will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the labor, fertilizer, pesticide. The other countries may increase production, but the global market mainly depends on America.

The worldwide market for Avocado will reach 9300 million USD in 2024, from 9300 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.