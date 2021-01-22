Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

January 22, 2021

Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market 2020 Research Report with Growth, Share, Industry Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2024

Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer):

  • Non-dairy creamer, also called coffee whitener, is a powdered milk or cream substitute used primarily for flavoring coffee and tea. There are a variety of creamers made with various products, but most of the standard or best-known brands contain the protein-rich milk derivative casein in the form of sodium caseinate.

    Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Nestle(Switzerland)
  • WhiteWave(US)
  • FrieslandCampina(Netherlands)
  • DEK(Grandos)(Germany)
  • DMK(TURM-Sahne GmbH)(Germany)
  • Caprimo
  • Super Group(Singapore)
  • Yearrakarn(Thailand)
  • Custom Food Group(Malaysia)
  • PT. Santos Premium Krimer(Indonesia)
  • PT Aloe Vera(Indonesia)
  • Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry(China)
  • Wenhui Food(China)
  • Bigtree Group(China)
  • Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology(China)
  • Jiangxi Weirbao
  • Food Biotechnology(China)
  • Hubei Hong Yuan Food(China)
  • Fujian Jumbo Grand Food(China)
  • Shandong Tianmei Bio(China)
  • Amrut International(China)

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Low-fat NDC
  • Medium-fat NDC
  • High-fat NDC

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • NDC for Coffee
  • NDC for Milk Tea
  • NDC for Baking, Cold
  • Drinks and Candy
  • NDC Solid Beverage
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The global non-dairy creamer maintained a steady growth in the past several years, and it will grew at a steady rate in next few years. Currently the non-dairy creamer market is dominated by some players from United States and Europe, like Nestle, WhiteWave and FrieslandCampina etc; Asia-Pacific also play an important role, especialy in China, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore etc. and the top producers include Super Group, Yearrakarn, Custom Food Group, PT. Santos Premium Krimer, PT Aloe Vera, Suzhou Jiahe Foods Industry, Wenhui Food, Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology, Hubei Hong Yuan Food, Fujian Jumbo Grand Foo, Shandong Tianmei Bio and Amrut International.
  • Powdered non-dairy creamer or coffee whitener has become an increasingly important ingredient used to replace milk powder in white coffee or tea, beverages, culinary and other food preparation. It is more economical, has good shelf life and is easy to handle. This non-dairy creamer industry is deeply affected by the government policy and alimentary codex. United States food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared that since January 1, 2006, they required all ingredients list of foodsâ€™ packaging must be marked clearly the content of trans-fatty acids. Since then, the Netherlands, France, Sweden, etc. enact legislation setting limit on trans-fatty acids, and it usually dictates fewer than 5%: the Dutch below 5%, French below 3.8%, and the Swedish below 5%. We tend to believe this industry now is mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth rising curve.
  • The worldwide market for Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 6180 million USD in 2024, from 5260 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Market Report:

    • What will be the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Non-dairy Creamer (Non Dairy Creamer) Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

