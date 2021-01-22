Food Packaging Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Food packaging is a process of packing, storing, and protecting various food products against contamination and tampering, thus ensuring a long shelf life.

Bemis Company

Amcor

Sealed Air

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

Owens Illinois

Tetra Pak International

Rock-Tenn Company Market Segment by Type, covers:

Paper & Board

Plastic

Glass

Metal Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Liquid Food

Solid Food Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the food packaging market due to the presence of strong players in this region. Also, the increasing urban lifestyle and growing demand for processed food products will drive the growth of the food packaging market in the Americas.