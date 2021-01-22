Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Lane keep assist system is an active safety system, which detects lane markings on the road with cameras or sensors and assists the driver to keep the vehicle within the lane. This is done either by providing a warning through a buzzer, or seat vibration, or a similar indication, or by automatically steering the vehicle when it departs the lane. If a vehicle departs its lane, the possibility of freak accidents are fairly common in hilly terrain or steep terrain owing to the curving roads and complexities of driving. This is likely to cause severe damage to both the motorist and vehicle. It can be handled through incorporation of lane keep assist system in the vehicle.

Automotive Lane Keep Assist System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Robert Bosch

Denso

Delphi Automotive

Continental

Valeo

ZF Market Segment by Type, covers:

Vision sensor/camera

EPAS Actuator

Electronic Control Unit

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

