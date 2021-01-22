Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups:

Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities while also including the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. People who have disabilities often have difficulty performing activities of daily living (ADLs) independently, or even with assistance. ADLs are self-care activities that include toileting, mobility (ambulation), eating, bathing, dressing and grooming. Assistive technology can ameliorate the effects of disabilities that limit the ability to perform ADLs. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. For example, wheelchairs provide independent mobility for those who cannot walk, while assistive eating devices can enable people who cannot feed themselves to do so. Due to assistive technology, people with disabilities have an opportunity of a more positive and easygoing lifestyle, with an increase in "social participation," "security and control," and a greater chance to "reduce institutional costs without significantly increasing household expenses." Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Sonova Holding

William Demant

Invacare

Ottobock

Starkey

GN ReSound

Sivantos

Cochlear

WidexÂ

Sunrise Medical

PermobilÂ Corp

MED-EL

Pride Mobility Market Segment by Type, covers:

HearingÂ Aids

MedicalÂ MobilityÂ AidsÂ &Â AmbulatoryÂ Devices

VisionÂ &Â ReadingÂ Aids

MedicalÂ FurnitureÂ &Â BathroomÂ SafetyÂ Products Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

For Elderly

For Disabled

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The classification of Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups includes hearing aids, medical mobility aids & ambulatory devices, vision & reading aids and medical furniture & bathroom safety products, and the proportion of hearing aids in 2017 is about 57%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is widely used for the elderly, the disabled and other diseases. The most proportion of Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is used for the disabled, and the proportion in 2017 is nearly 50%.

Mexico, China, Africa, South America, India and Southeast Asia are the middle and low income countries we focused on in our report, and these six regions account for 19% of the whole global market. China is the largest consumption place of the middle/low income countries, with a consumption market share nearly 5.6% in 2017 globally.

Market competition is not intense. Sonova Holding, William Demant, Invacare, Ottobock, Starkey, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Assistive Devices for Vulnerable Groups is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% over the next five years, will reach 25500 million USD in 2024, from 16500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.