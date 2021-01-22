January 22, 2021

Heavy-Duty Tires Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Heavy-Duty Tires

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Heavy-Duty Tires Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Heavy-Duty Tires:

  • Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles.

    Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Bridgestone
  • Michelin
  • Goodyear
  • Continental
  • Zhongce Rubber
  • Apollo
  • Chem China
  • Double Coin Holdings
  • Guizhou Tire
  • Titan
  • Prinx Chengshan
  • Trelleborg
  • Pirelli
  • Yokohama Tire
  • BKT
  • Linglong Tire
  • Xugong Tyres
  • Triangle
  • Hawk International Rubber
  • Nokian
  • Shandong Taishan Tyre
  • Carlisle
  • Shandong Yinbao
  • Sumitomo
  • Doublestar
  • Fujian Haian Rubber
  • JK Tyre
  • Specialty Tires
  • Techking Tires

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Rim Diameter â‰¤29 inch
  • 29 inchï¼œRim Diameterâ‰¤39 inch
  • 39 inchï¼œRim Diameterâ‰¤49 inch
  • Rim Diameter ï¼ž49 inch

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Heavy Duty Truck Tires
  • OTR Tires
  • Agricultural Tires

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires.
  • The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%
  • The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions
  • The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%.
  • Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.
  • The worldwide market for Heavy-Duty Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.8% over the next five years, will reach 31100 million USD in 2024, from 36700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Heavy-Duty Tires in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Heavy-Duty Tires product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Tires, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Heavy-Duty Tires in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Heavy-Duty Tires market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Heavy-Duty Tires breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Heavy-Duty Tires market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Heavy-Duty Tires sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Heavy-Duty Tires Market Report:

    • What will be the Heavy-Duty Tires market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Heavy-Duty Tires market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Heavy-Duty Tires Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Heavy-Duty Tires Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Heavy-Duty Tires Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Heavy-Duty Tires Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Heavy-Duty Tires Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ….

    10 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Heavy-Duty Tires Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Heavy-Duty Tires Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Heavy-Duty Tires Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

    Continued..

