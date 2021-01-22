Heavy-Duty Tires Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Heavy-Duty Tires:

Heavy-duty tire is tire sepcially used for heavy-duty vehicles.

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13814127 Scope of this report:

The global heavy duty tires market is relatively concentrated as the manufacturing technology of heavy duty tires is relatively higher than some light tires. Some enterprises are well-known for the wonderful performance of their heavy duty tires and related services. The global leading players Michelin, Bridgestone and Goodyear are remarkable in the global heavy duty tires industry because of their market share and technology status of heavy duty tires.

The consumption volume of heavy duty tires is related to downstream industries and global economy. There are many manufactures in this field. The global consumption volume of heavy duty tires will increase from 175 million units in 2016 to 180 million units in 2022, with an annual growth rate of 0.49%

The largest Market of heavy duty tires is Asia-Pacific, with market share of about 51.05% in 2016, followed by Europe and North America, with market share of 17.90% and 15.36% .Recent years, the developing countries such as China, India and Brazil are playing more and more important roles in the market and investors should pay more attention to these regions

The Heavy-Duty Tires market is mainly divided into heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires. The heavy duty tires are the largest market due to the large production of heavy-duty trucks. In 2016, the revenue market share of heavy-duty trucks, OTR tires and agricultural tires are 72.52%, 17.74% and 9.74%.

Despite the presence of competition and brand effect problems, due to the awareness of end-users and their demand for high end products, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investors entering into this industry in the future. The manufacturers who want to occupy the market must depend on market mechanism reform, core technology improvement, manufacturing equipment innovation, and brand establishment.

The worldwide market for Heavy-Duty Tires is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -2.8% over the next five years, will reach 31100 million USD in 2024, from 36700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.