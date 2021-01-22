Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Share, Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives:

Palm methyl ester derivatives are essentially oleochemicals processed from CPO and PKO. Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

CREMER

Carotino Group

Wilmar

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

VVF

Vantage

Timur OleoChemicals

PMC Biogenix

Pacific Oleochemicals

Jingu Group Market Segment by Type, covers:

Crude Palm Oil (CPO)

Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fatty Alcohols

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food

Lubricant & Additives

Solvent/Co-Solvent

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The classification of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives includes CPO and PKO, and the proportion of CPO in 2016 is about 81%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, with a production market share nearly 65% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives, enjoying production market share nearly 20% in 2016.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2016. Following Europe, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

The worldwide market for Palm Methyl Ester Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 820 million USD in 2024, from 610 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.