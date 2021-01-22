Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

This report studies the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner market. A vacuum cleaner is a device that uses an air pump to create a partial vacuum to suck up dust and dirt, usually from floors, and from other surfaces such as upholstery and draperies. The dirt is collected by either a dust bag or a cyclone for later disposal. Vacuum cleaners, which are used in homes as well as in industry, exist in a variety of sizes and modelsâ€"small battery-powered hand-held devices, wheeled canister models for home use, domestic central vacuum cleaners, huge stationary industrial appliances that can handle several hundred litres of dust before being emptied, and self-propelled vacuum trucks for recovery of large spills or removal of contaminated soil. Specialized shop vacuums can be used to suck up both dust and liquids. Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Bissell

Stanley Black & Decker

TTI

Dyson

GlenDimplex

Bosch

Philips

Electrolux

Gtech

SharkNinja

Puppyoo Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cordless Stick

Cordless Handheld

Hybrid Options Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Household

Commercial Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

Based on end-use market, residential segment dominated the market during 2017, with a market share of over 88.13%, with the rise in disposable income and rising health awareness, improved standards of living. Growing sales is also seen in commercial use sector, such as offices, hotels, restaurants and etc.

In terms of percentage share contribution by product category, the hybrid cordless vacuum cleaner segment is expected to account for 80.56% by 2023, emerging as the leading segment by value. The growing market for cordless vacuum cleaners has also attracted new entrants with customized products and improved features. Existing vendors are also striving to expand their product portfolio, to have a better reach of the market.

Currently, the cordless vacuum cleaner consumption market is mainly concentrated in Europe and North America. China is major production base for cordless vacuum cleaner products, well-known foreign brands have set up joint ventures in China or looking for OEM and ODM partners. In 2017, North America totally occupied global 41.94% market consumption share, with about 5866.1 K Units sold, which is forecast to reach 9483.8 K Units in 2023, with a growth rate of 11.38%.

The worldwide market for Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.3% over the next five years, will reach 4250 million USD in 2024, from 2010 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.