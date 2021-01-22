January 22, 2021

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market” size reports can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate industry.

About Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate:

  • Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material that made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for the next-generation power devices.

    Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • Toshiba Materials
  • Rogers Corp
  • Kyocera
  • MARUWA
  • Coors Tek
  • Denka
  • Tomley Hi-tech

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • High Thermal Conductivity Substrate
  • Regular Substrate
  • Others

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Power Module
  • Heat Sinks
  • LED
  • Wireless Modules
  • Others

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Scope of this report:

  • Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan, China, USA and Europe are 59%, 3%, 9% and 23% separately.
  • Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market.
  • The material of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is mainly silicon nitride powder. Since Silicon Nitride ceramic substrate is a niche market, the influence of raw material is not the primary factor that affects the price. Technical expenses, relationship with downstream users are more essential to the market. The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate.
  • The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years.
  • The worldwide market for Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 94 million USD in 2024, from 82 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market trends competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Key Questions Covered in Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Report:

    • What will be the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market growth rate in 2024?
    • What are the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate market trends and market size during the forecast period?
    • Who are the manufactures in the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Industry?
    • What are the opportunities and risks of the industry?

    Table of Contents of Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture 1 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Manufacture 2 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    10 Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Segment by Type

    10.1 Global Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.1.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

    10.2 Type 1 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Sales Growth and Price

    10.2.1 Global Type 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.2.2 Global Type 1 Price (2014-2019)

    10.3 Type 2 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Sales Growth and Price

    10.3.1 Global Type 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    10.3.2 Global Type 2 Price (2014-2019)

    11 Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Application 1 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Application 2 Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

