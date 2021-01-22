Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate:

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a physical material that made of silicon nitride, upon which a semiconductor device, a photovoltaic cell or an integrated circuit, is applied. Silicon nitride with high thermal conductivity has emerged as one of the most promising substrate materials for the next-generation power devices. Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Toshiba Materials

Rogers Corp

Kyocera

MARUWA

Coors Tek

Denka

Tomley Hi-tech Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Thermal Conductivity Substrate

Regular Substrate

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Power Module

Heat Sinks

LED

Wireless Modules

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/13836666 Scope of this report:

Globally, silicon nitride ceramic substrate producers are concentrated in Asia, with Japan produce and consume a majority share of products. Germany is also leading supplier of silicon nitride ceramic substrate. In 2016, the production market share of Japan, China, USA and Europe are 59%, 3%, 9% and 23% separately.

Silicon nitride ceramic substrate is a concentrated industry with several companies dominates the market. Leading players in silicon nitride substrate industry are Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech, etc. In 2016, the production volume of the top four producers accounted for 67% of the whole market.

The material of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is mainly silicon nitride powder. Since Silicon Nitride ceramic substrate is a niche market, the influence of raw material is not the primary factor that affects the price. Technical expenses, relationship with downstream users are more essential to the market. The largest consumption area of silicon nitride ceramic substrate is power module, which accounted for 58% of world silicon nitride ceramic substrate consumption in 2016. Heat sinks, LED and wireless modules are also important applications of silicon nitride ceramic substrate.

The global silicon nitride ceramic substrate production volume will increase to 302 M Sq.cm in 2022, from 249 M Sq.cm in 2016. It is estimated that the global silicon nitride ceramic substrate demand will develop with an average growth rate of around 3.29% in the coming five years.

The worldwide market for Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 94 million USD in 2024, from 82 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.