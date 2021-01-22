PolyDADMAC Market 2020 Research Report by Size, Manufactures, Types, Application and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Report

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About PolyDADMAC:

Polydiallyldimethylammonium chloride (PolyDADMAC) is a homopolymer of diallyldimethylammonium chloride (DADMAC). These organic coagulants are liquid, cationic polymers of differing molecular weights. They work effectively as primary coagulants and charge neutralization agents. PolyDADMAC is an artificially produced polymer and is one of a class of synthetic polymers that are now widely used. These polymers have a high molecular weight and form very stable and readily removed flocs, but tend to be more expensive in use compared to inorganic materials. The materials can also be biodegradable. PolyDADMAC Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

SNF SPCM

Kemira

GEO

Accepta

BASF

Raybon Chemicals & Allied Products

Ashland

Prime Formulations (Whyte Group)

BLUWAT

Zhangjiagang Cpolymer Chemical

Shandong Luyue Chemical

Zhejiang Xinhaitian Bio-Technology Market Segment by Type, covers:

PolyDADMAC Liquid

PolyDADMAC Powder

PolyDADMAC Bead Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Water Treatment Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Pulp and Paper Industry

Dyeing and Color-fixing Industry

Oilfields Industry

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for PolyDADMAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 430 million USD in 2024, from 380 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.