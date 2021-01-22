Advanced Process Control Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Advanced Process Control Market is valued approximately at USD 14.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Advanced process control consists of techniques and technologies that are used to control process system in industries and organizations.

Advanced Process Control (APC) is used by industries such as pharmaceutical, water & wastewater, petrochemicals, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, and others to enhance the profitability and efficiency of their operational process. It stabilizes control loops, big process dead time, and process interactions thus improving the production capacity, monitoring of process parameter and reduces energy consumption. The growing demand of Advanced Process Control in end-use industries such as petrochemical and nuclear power for safety, improvement, and optimization of their processes along with increasing demand for automation solutions in various industries are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the product launch and other strategic alliance by the market player will accelerate the Advanced Process Control market growth. For instance: on 18th September 2019, Schneider Electric launched EcoStruxure Power & Process (EP&P) for oil & gas industry in India. This product launch offers automation power and process systems which enable oil & gas and petrochemical sector to build up and maintain operations in Indian market. However, the implementation cost for these techniques is high which is the major factor restraining the growth of global Advanced Process Control market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Advanced Process Control market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of APC systems across the chemical, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and oil & gas sectors in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product Type offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Hardware

Software

Service

By End-Use:

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Energy & Power

Mining, Minerals, and Metals

Food & Beverages

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Advanced Process Control Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

