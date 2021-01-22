Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market” forecast 2020-2024 tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

About Clinical Mass Spectrometry:

Mass spectrometry is an analytic technique with high specificity and a growing presence in laboratory medicine. Various types of mass spectrometers are being used in an increasing number of clinical laboratories around the world, and, as a result, significant improvements in assay performance are occurring rapidly in areas such as toxicology, endocrinology, and biochemical genetics.Clinical mass spectrometry uses the mass spectrometry technology for diagnostic purposes. Employed by medical labs, clinical mass spectrometry is used to diagnose metabolism deficiencies, to determine whether biomarkers or enzymes are present, and for toxicology testing. Clinical Mass Spectrometry Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Thermo Fisher

AB Sciex (Danaher)

Waters

Agilent

Bruker

Perkin Elmer

Shidmazu Market Segment by Type, covers:

LC-MS

GC-MS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Clinical Diagnostics

Clinical Research Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Scope of this report:

The global production of the Clinical Mass Spectrometry is about 1931 units, North America is the largest production region, and the North America occupies about 63% of the market share. The second largest region is Europe, the region occupies about 25% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 10% market share in 2015. The largest company is Thermo Fisher, it occupies more than 26% of the market share, and the second largest company is AB Sciex (Danaher).

The largest consumption region is North America, it occupies about 46% market share in 2015, the second largest region is the Europe, it occupies about 32% market share, and the smallest consumption region is ROW, the consumption rate in China is about 6% in 2015.

In the last five years, the Clinical Mass Spectrometry has great consumption growth rate, it can be divided into two types LC-MS and GC-MS, the LC-MS occupies about 81% market share in 2015, in the application region, it mainly used in the Clinical Research, it occupies about 74% market share in 2015; In the future, the permeability will have high growth rate, the price have great relationship with the raw material and technology.

The worldwide market for Clinical Mass Spectrometry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 920 million USD in 2024, from 640 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.