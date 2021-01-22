Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market 2021 Growth Factors, Future Investment, CAGR, Forecast 2027 | Top Players: Cree (Wolfspeed), II‐VI Advanced Materials, ROHM Semiconductor, Nippon Steel Corporation, Dow, SICC Materials, TankeBlue Semiconductor, Norstel, Shandong Tianyue, Tianke Heda, Tongguang Crystal, Zhongke Energy Saving

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Research Report 2021“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cree (Wolfspeed), II‐VI Advanced Materials, ROHM Semiconductor, Nippon Steel Corporation, Dow, SICC Materials, TankeBlue Semiconductor, Norstel, Shandong Tianyue, Tianke Heda, Tongguang Crystal, Zhongke Energy Saving Market Segment by Product Type: by Grade, Ultra Grade, Production Grade, Research Grade, Dummy Grade, by Product Type, 6H SiC, 4H SiC, 3H SiC Market Segment by Application: IT, LED Lighting, Automotive, Industry, Consumer, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate market

TOC

1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate

1.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Segment by Grade

1.2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Grade 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ultra Grade

1.2.3 Production Grade

1.2.4 Research Grade

1.2.5 Dummy Grade

1.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 IT

1.3.3 LED Lighting

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industry

1.3.6 Consumer

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Taiwan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production

3.4.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production

3.5.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production

3.6.1 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production

3.7.1 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production

3.8.1 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Taiwan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production

3.9.1 Taiwan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Taiwan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Cree (Wolfspeed)

7.1.1 Cree (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cree (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Cree (Wolfspeed) Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Cree (Wolfspeed) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Cree (Wolfspeed) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 II‐VI Advanced Materials

7.2.1 II‐VI Advanced Materials Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.2.2 II‐VI Advanced Materials Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.2.3 II‐VI Advanced Materials Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 II‐VI Advanced Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 II‐VI Advanced Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ROHM Semiconductor

7.3.1 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.3.2 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ROHM Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 ROHM Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nippon Steel Corporation

7.4.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nippon Steel Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nippon Steel Corporation Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nippon Steel Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nippon Steel Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Dow

7.5.1 Dow Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.5.2 Dow Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Dow Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 SICC Materials

7.6.1 SICC Materials Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.6.2 SICC Materials Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SICC Materials Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 SICC Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 SICC Materials Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 TankeBlue Semiconductor

7.7.1 TankeBlue Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.7.2 TankeBlue Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.7.3 TankeBlue Semiconductor Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 TankeBlue Semiconductor Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 TankeBlue Semiconductor Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Norstel

7.8.1 Norstel Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.8.2 Norstel Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Norstel Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Norstel Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Norstel Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Shandong Tianyue

7.9.1 Shandong Tianyue Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.9.2 Shandong Tianyue Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Shandong Tianyue Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Shandong Tianyue Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Shandong Tianyue Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Tianke Heda

7.10.1 Tianke Heda Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.10.2 Tianke Heda Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Tianke Heda Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Tianke Heda Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Tianke Heda Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Tongguang Crystal

7.11.1 Tongguang Crystal Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.11.2 Tongguang Crystal Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Tongguang Crystal Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Tongguang Crystal Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Tongguang Crystal Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Zhongke Energy Saving

7.12.1 Zhongke Energy Saving Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Corporation Information

7.12.2 Zhongke Energy Saving Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Zhongke Energy Saving Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Zhongke Energy Saving Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Zhongke Energy Saving Recent Developments/Updates 8 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate

8.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Distributors List

9.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Industry Trends

10.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Growth Drivers

10.3 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Challenges

10.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Taiwan Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Silicon Carbide (SiC) Substrate by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

