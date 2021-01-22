Smart Clothing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Clothing Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart clothing is an advanced convergence of fashion and technology, an invention that has transformed imagination into reality. Smart clothing is the next generation of clothing with value-added features, such as monitoring the biometrics of individuals, adapting to changes in the environment, and more. Unlike other intelligent wearables (smart watches), smart clothing does not require charging. Instead of focusing only on smart watches and smart bands, businesses are thus shifting their focus towards developing smart clothing. Growing Awareness About the Need for Sports & Fitness would increase the market growth. The market is driven by the demand for sensor tracking of bodily activities, the smart clothing adoption for various end-user industries. The key players of global Smart clothing market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, In 2020, Levi’s and Google launched the latest Commuter Jacket 2.0 smart jacket, and Google was able to minimize the battery-powered tag that gives the jacket its intelligent powers to more than half the size of the original tag. However, high product cost would restrain the growth of market. Also, In 2017, Polar, a key player in the market for smart apparel, released a polar team pro jersey. The shirt is activated using the heart rate monitoring system and GPS tracking.

The regional analysis of global Smart Clothing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of the smart clothing adoption for various end-user industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the demand for sensor tracking of bodily activities would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Clothing Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AIQ Smart Clothing

Athos

Carre Technologies Inc (Hexoskin)

Sensoria Inc.

Cityzen Sciences

Applycon S.R.O.

Clothing Plus

Dupont

Vulpes Electronics

Wearable X

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Textile Type:

Active Smart

Passive Smart

Ultra-Smart

By Product Type:

Upper Wear

Lower Wear

Innerwear

Others

By End user industry:

Military & Defense

Sports & Fitness

Fashion & Entertainment

Healthacre

Mining

Others (construction, transportation, and automotive)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Clothing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

