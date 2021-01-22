Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market by 2020 Research Report by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Trends to 2024 | Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Oligonucleotide Pool Library:

Oligo pools, which are high diversity collections of oligonucleotides, are utilized to generate CRISPR guide RNA (sgRNA) libraries for cloning into expression vectors. Accuracy and uniformity of oligo synthesis are critical to ensure specificity of targeting and oligo representation.

This report studies the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library market, the Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is the array of the Oligonucleotide. They are used for gene chips, electrophoresis and so on.

Oligonucleotide Pool Library Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Agilent

Eurogentec S.A

Sigmaaldrich

Illumnia

L.G.C Biosearch Technologies

Eurofins Genomics

Roche NimbleGe

Integrated DNA Technologies

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc

General Biosystems

MYcroarray

Twist Bioscience

CustomArray

LC Sciences

Creative Biogene Market Segment by Type, covers:

12K Different Oligo per Pools

90K Different Oligo per Pools

Other Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Target Capture

CRISPR/Cas9 Designs

Gene Synthesis

Library Preparation

Other Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Scope of this report:

In the last several years, global market of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library developed rapidly. In 2016, global revenue of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is nearly 748.81 M USD. And the global growth rate is about 9.4% from 2012 to 2016.

The classification of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library includes DNA Oligos, RNA Oligos, and the revenue proportion of DNA Oligos Revenue in 2016 is about 67.50%, and the growth is stable in past five years. The market for RNA Oligos is about 32.5%.

Oligonucleotide Pool/Library is widely used for Target Capture, CRISPR/Cas9 Designs, Gene Synthesis, Library Preparation and other. The most proportion of Oligonucleotide Pool/Library used to Gene Synthesis, and the revenue in 2016 is 268.88 M USD. The market share of CRISPR/Cas9 Designs is about 33%

The worldwide market for Oligonucleotide Pool Library is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 1340 million USD in 2024, from 830 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.