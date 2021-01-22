Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 118.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.03 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Equipment for Search and Rescue (SAR) is the equipment used to search and rescue people in trouble or imminent risk. There are various SAR equipment segments, ranging from logistics to medical to planning equipment, etc. Some of the SAR devices include heavy-duty torchlight, stretcher, SAR belt, radio, machine for life detector, first aid kit, harness, drone quest, helicopter rescue, ambulance, etc. The market for search and rescue equipment is expected to promise strong growth due to a rise in demand for SAR combat equipment in the automotive and process industries in recent years. The growth in the search and rescue equipment market is expected to drive growing demand from the application, including battle and urban. The market is driven by Growing focus on human security, increasing terrorism and insurgency. As the manufacture facility operating in these sectors are more prone to fire incidences and facilities due to their routine functional operation resulting into propelling the demand and need for the market.

For instance, According to the International Energy Agency, in 2018 , global production of natural gas accounted for approximately 3958 billion cubic metres, which increased to approximately 4088 billion cubic metres in 2019.However, burden on budgets of government would restrain the market growth.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1717

The regional analysis of global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of increasing terrorism and insurgency. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Growing focus on human security would create lucrative growth prospects for the Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Textron Systems

General Dynamics Corporation

Raytheon Company

Leonardo S.P.A.

Thales Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Cubic Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Combat SAR

Urban SAR Industrial

By Equipment:

Rescue Equipment

Search Equipment

Communication Equipment

Technical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Logistics Equipment

Planning Equipment

By Platform:

Airborne

Marine

Ground-based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1717

Target Audience of the Global Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/