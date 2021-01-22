Global Zipper Market Statistics, Development and Growth 2024

Zippers are used for fastening purpose and are used across diverse application range. They are available in various types and materials. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a comprehensive report on the global zipper market and has projected the market to reach a valuation of USD 16,957.8 Mn at a CAGR of 7.64% by the end of the forecast period of 2019-2024.

The Zipper Market Size is growing on the back of the apparel industry. They are invariably used in denims, jackets, casual trousers, and other apparels. They also find application in backpacks, handbags, and luggage bags. Durability and sophisticated aesthetic appeal are factors propelling its usage across various industries. The flourishing branded apparel industry is boding well for the growth of the market. Metal zippers are experiencing heightened demand from the branded handbags, which can be credited for generating substantial demand within the market. Zippers also find application in the automotive interiors, footwear, and other industries as well. Burgeoning population, economic upturn across the globe, and thriving retail industry are other factors boosting the growth of the market. Current trend of exposed metal zipper is also anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. Technological advancments such as improvemnts in design, functionality, and styles are are likley to duel the market growth.

Segmentation

The zipper market has been segmented based on product type, material type, and application.

By product type, the zipper market has been segmented into close-end and open-end. In 2018, the larger share of the market was captured by the close-end segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the extensive use of such zippers in trousers and jeans. Moreover, the application range of these zippers are expanding, and the segment is likely to register a CAGR of 7.74% over the forecast period.

By material type, the zipper market has been segmented into metal, coil, and molded plastic. The metal segment is dominating the market. Metal zippers have been in use for long and can endure heavy pressure and load, due to which they are being highly preferred. The metal zipper segment is anticipated to capture the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By application, the zipper market has been segmented into apparel, bags, shoes, and others. The apparel segment led the market in 2018 and the growth of the market is driven by large-scale utilization of zippers in apparels. The segment is estimated to capture the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the zipper market has been segmented into North America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

In 2018, APAC dominated the global zipper market with 40.03% share. The region houses some of the major market players, which has provided unprecedented leverage over others. The expanding textile industry is proving crucial for the market growth. The production of apparels is on the rise and growing disposable income in the region is creating an environment conducive for the growth of the market. China is a key contributor to the APAC zipper market. The market is expected to capture the highest CAGR of 8.24% over the forecast period.

Europe is following APAC closely and the market growth is driven by rising consumer affinity for luxury handbags in the region. Metals zippers are invariably used in premium handbags to impart a sophisticated look. Germany is the largest country-specific market within Europe. The market is estimated to reach USD 4,334.9 Mn by 2024.

Competitive Landscape

YCC Zippers (China), Max Zipper Co., LTD (Taiwan), Keen Ching Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Kao Shing Zipper Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), YKK Corporation (Japan), WeiXing Co., Ltd (China), Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Jinjiang Fuxing zipper Co. LTD (China), Ideal Fastener Corporation (US),

Valiant Industrial Co., Limited (Taiwan), Riri SA (Switzerland), Coats Opti (Germany), Triple Power (Fujian) Zipper Co., Ltd. (China), UCAN Zipper USA (US), Sancris Linhas e Fios Ltd (Brazil), HHH Zipper (South Korea), Wenzhou Great Wall Zipper Group Co., Ltd (China), Salmi Oy (Finland), and YBS Zipper Group (South Korea) are the notable players in the global zipper market.

Note: Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

