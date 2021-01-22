Industrial Burner Market Shows Outlook and Analysis by Manufacturers with Regions also includes Type and Application, Forecast and Industrial Analysis to 2026 with key players position (Alzeta, ANDRITZ, Baltur, Bloom and others)

The Industrial Burner Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Industrial Burner Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Industrial Burner Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.

Deep analysis about Industrial Burner Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Industrial Burner Market

The Industrial Burner Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players

Key product type:

Oil-based

Gas-based

Dual fuel

Key applications:

Boilers

Furnace/Ovens/Kiln

Air Heating/ Drying

Others

Key players or companies covered are:

Alzeta

ANDRITZ

Baltur

Bloom

Forbes Marshall

Honeywell

Limpsfield Burners

Mitsubishi

Oilon

QED Combustion

Selas Heat Technology Company

Wesman

JOHN ZINK

IBS-Brenner

Faber Burner

Weishaupt

Oxilon Burners

ESA Pyronics International

BABCOCK WANSON

AGF Burner

The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)

Key questions answered in the report:

1. What is the current size of the Industrial Burner Market, at a global, regional & country level?

2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?

3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Industrial Burner Market?

4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Industrial Burner Market impacted?

5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?

6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Industrial Burner Market?

The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.

