Emulsion Adhesives Market to eyewitness massive growth by 2025 -H.B.Fuller , Ashland Inc. , 3M Company , Henkel 

The report offers detailed coverage of Emulsion Adhesives industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Emulsion Adhesives by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Acrylic polymer emulsion is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing resin type segment of the emulsion adhesives market. Acrylic polymer emulsions are environment-friendly adhesives and provide an adequate balance among shear, tack, and peel strength of the bond.

Emerging countries such as India, Brazil, Turkey, and Colombia are witnessing a rise in commercial and residential construction activities, which, in turn, is contributing to the growth of the emulsion adhesives market.

Emulsion adhesives are manufactured by the emulsification and polymerization of resins, such as PVA, VAE, and acrylic in water. They are generally free of solvents, and hence, are not flammable and non-toxic. These adhesives are mainly used for porous materials, such as paper, cloth, and wood. As emulsion adhesives are free of solvents, they are considered to be environment-friendly. Emulsion adhesives are used in various applications that include furniture, woodworking, decorated plywood, paper working, packaging, composite members, and panels.

The global Emulsion Adhesives market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2020 and 2025.

The Emulsion Adhesives Market Report a detailed study of different aspects of the Global Market. It shows the steady growth in market in spite of the fluctuations and changing market trends. The report is based on certain important parameters.

The Top key vendors in Emulsion Adhesives Market include are:-

Ashland Inc.

Henkel

H.B.Fuller

3M Company

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Arkema (Bostik)

DOW

Cemedine

Paramelt

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

SBC Latex

PU Dispersion

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Paper & Packaging

Woodworking

Tapes & Labels

Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Others

This research report categorizes the global Emulsion Adhesives market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Emulsion Adhesives market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Region wise performance of the Emulsion Adhesives industry

This report studies the global Emulsion Adhesives market status and forecast, categorizes the global Cable Conduits market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

