Endpoint Detection and Response Market Studies – Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities

The EDR market is segmented by component, enforcement point, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region. The solutions component is estimated to have the largest market size in 2019. Moreover, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing demand from large enterprises and SMEs from diverse industry verticals to safeguard their premises from advanced threats, such as malwares, ransomwares, and advanced persistent threats has led to the growth of the EDR market. In addition, government compliances and the increasing demand for integrated and next-generation security solutions are expected to augment the demand for such solutions.

The major growth drivers of the Endpoint Detection and Response market include the need to mitigate IT security risks and increasing instances of enterprise endpoint-targeted attacks, coupled with the surge in demand from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), owing to the rise in the adoption of hosted EDR solutions.

The report offers detailed coverage of Endpoint Detection and Response industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Endpoint Detection and Response by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market are:

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

RSA Security

Fireeye

Guidance Software

Carbon Black

Digital Guardian

Tripwire

Symantec Corporation

Crowdstrike

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Workstations

Mobile Devices

Servers

POS Terminals

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

BFSI

IT and telecom

Government and public utilities

Aerospace and defense

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Others

