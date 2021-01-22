Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market is valued approximately USD XXX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Knee osteoarthritis is disability which develops slowly and increases pain over the period. Numerous treatments are available of which one is Viscosupplementation in which a gel like fluid called hyaluronic acid is injected into the knee joint. The acid injected acts as a lubricant enabling bones to move smoothly over each other and as a shock absorber for joint loads. The growing prevalence of osteoarthritis across the globe drives the market growth. As per Arthritis India, over 180 million people of India accounting to 15% of the population had Arthritis. As per Arthritis Society, as of 2019, about 20% of the Canadian population above 15 years of age have arthritis accounting for 1 in 5 people. And women are more likely to have arthritis as compared to men resulting in nearly 60% of the affected population being women. Further, the society forecasts this prevalence to increase over the coming decades. As per the projected data, about 24% of the Canadian population will have arthritis by 2040. Further increasing geriatric population and change in lifestyle augment the market growth. Also, advancement in hyaluronic acid based therapy and increasing awareness regarding the treatment boost the market growth. Moreover, improving health care infrastructure, rise in the emphasis on quality care, and rapid urbanization offer opportunities to product manufacturers to expand their geographic presence in the market. As in September 2020, Bioventus company celebrated 2 million treatments of DUROLANE, a single injection hyaluronic acid product used in treatment of pain from Osteoarthritis. While, the growing government support and reimbursement initiatives along with swelling clinical trials accelerate the growth rate of the market. However, high cost of treatment and concerns for side effects impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1683

The regional analysis of global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and well established infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rapidly increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and growing healthcare investments would create lucrative growth prospects for the Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Seikagaku Corporation (Zimmer Biomet Inc.)

Sanofi S. A.

Fidia

Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (DePuy Synthes Inc.)

Biochimique SA

Allergan Inc.

Galderma

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Lifecore Biomedical

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Products:

Single Injection

Three Injection

Five Injection

Next Generation (Steroid Combination)

By End-user:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1683

Target Audience of the Global Knee Hyaluronic Acid Injections Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/