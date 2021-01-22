Automotive Headliner Market – May Turn as Winner after Covid-19 Pandemic | Key Players – Grupo Antolin, S.A., Motus Integrated Technologies, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Kasai North America Inc.,

Automotive Headliner Market Outlook – 2027

Automotive headliners are made from multiple layers of fabric, which covers the ceiling of the car. The headliners are used for both, visual and functional purpose. The functional purpose of headliner is to provide shock absorption, insulation and to hide the wires attached to the ceiling. In addition to functional purpose, the headliners are used to enhance the vehicle interior as well. Individuals are spending enormous amounts of money in modified vehicles to get the required comfort level. Further, the comfort level of the customers is enhanced while travelling on the vehicles with headliners installed on it which is opportunistic for the market. Therefore, quick expansion and varying lifestyles has boosted the demand for global automotive headliners.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Headliner Type, Vehicle Type, Material Type, Sales Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and the Middle East & Africa Companies covered Grupo Antolin, S.A., Motus Integrated Technologies, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Kasai North America Inc., International Automotive Components Group SA, Howa Co., Ltd., UGN, Inc., SA Automotive (US), and Hayashi Telempu Corporation.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the global automotive headliners market size for the year 2020, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of automotive headliners manufacturers due to coronavirus.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle of many global automotive headliners manufacturers is vulnerable.

Majority of global automotive headliners manufacturers are facing issues such as closure of factories and unavailability of workforce due to the lockdowns which further affects the production of cars as well.

Global automotive headliner is an evolving sector which is hampered due to an ongoing pandemic, because of which all type of production and installation across the affected countries had been shut down & all operations were disrupted due to the pandemic.

The vendors in automotive headliners industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affecting the global automotive headliners manufacturers worldwide.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

Rising demand for interior styling, perceived quality & convenience features such as sun roof systems, increase in demand for premium segment vehicles and government regulation for lightweight vehicles are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of advanced headliner and roof systems is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, rise in demand for interior styling can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

Government regulation for lightweight vehicles

The regulations and policies regarding the lightweight of the vehicle have made a compulsion for the producers to take measures for reducing vehicle weight significantly, thereby, boosting the demand for lightweight vehicles. Vehicle weight can be reduced considerably by using lightweight material for the headliners that is used to cover the ceiling of the vehicle. This results in the reduction of the overall weight of the vehicle. Therefore, growing demand for lightweight and low-carbon emitting vehicles boosts the growth of the automotive headliner market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Headliner Type Built-In

Tilt and Slide

Top Mount

Solar Glass

Pop-up

Tilt

Panoramic Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Material Type Fabric

Polyester

Plastic Sales Channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

After market Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global automotive headliner industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the global automotive headliner market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the global automotive headliner market growth scenario.

We can also determine headliners will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive headliner market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the automotive headliner market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global automotive headliner market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

