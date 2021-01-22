Electric Aircraft Market Business Opportunities and Future Scope by 2025 -PC Aero , Zunum Aero , Pipistrel , Yuneec International 

“ Electric Aircraft Market Overview 2020 – 2025

Based on the aircraft type, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into ultralight aircraft and light jet. The ultralight aircraft segment is expected to lead the electric aircraft market in 2020. The ownership of ultralight aircraft is cost-effective due to the simplistic design and construction of these aircraft. With the increase in fuel prices, the demand for ultralight aircraft is expected to increase for training purposes.

Low cost of ownership of electric aircraft and advantages of electric aircraft traditional aircraft are driving the electric aircraft market. The electric aircraft market has been segmented based on aircraft type, component, technology, range, and region.

Based on the component, the electric aircraft market has been segmented into battery, electric motor, and others. The others segment include electric ducted fans and power electronics. Power electronics are used to power all crucial aircraft components, including flight control actuation, environmental control systems, utility functions, and cabin pressurization, which were conventionally controlled by hydraulic and pneumatic means. Electric ducted fans use multiple propeller blades attached to a single electric motor in an aircraft.

The global Electric Aircraft market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2020 and 2025.

The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Electric Aircraft Market are:

Zunum Aero

Yuneec International

PC Aero

Pipistrel

Eviation Aircraft

Lilium

Alisport SRL

Schempp-Hirth

Bye Aerospace

Digisky

Electric Aircraft

Volta Volare

Hamilton Aero

Electravia

Wright Electric

Aurora (A Boeing Company)

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Hybrid

All Electric

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Ultralight Aircraft

Light Jet

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Electric Aircraft on national, regional and international levels. Electric Aircraft Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Electric Aircraft market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Electric Aircraft Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Electric Aircraft industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Senario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Electric Aircraft market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

:- Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

:- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

Our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

– Market share analysis of the top industry players.

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants.

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets.

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations.

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments.

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

