Elastomeric Membrane Market Share, Drivers, Challenges with Forecast by 2025 -Firestone Building Products Company , Standard Industries Inc. , Carlisle Companies  , Sika 

On the basis of type, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into sheet and liquid applied elastomeric membrane. The market for sheet membrane type of elastomeric membrane is the largest due to its superior performance and increasing demand for flat roofs in non-residential buildings. Sheet membranes such as TPO and EPDM are widely used in the enhancement of energy efficiency of buildings. High demand for green roofing in green buildings is expected to trigger the use of sheet membranes. The liquid applied membrane is the fastest-growing type owing to its seamless installation, convenience associated with its use, and availability of less expensive grade products as compared to sheet membranes.

On the basis of application, the elastomeric membrane market has been segmented into roofs & walls, underground construction, wet areas, and other applications. Roofs & walls is the largest as well as the fastest-growing application in the elastomeric membrane market. High expenditure on non-residential projects involving, commercial, institutional, and office buildings is expected to drive the growth of elastomeric membrane market in flat roofs.

The global Elastomeric Membrane market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025.

Key Competitors of the Global Elastomeric Membrane Market are:

Standard Industries Inc.

Sika

Firestone Building Products Company

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Soprema Group

BASF SE

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Johns Manville

Kemper System

Saint-Gobain

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Sheet

Liquid Applied

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Roofs & Walls

Underground Construction

Wet Areas

Others

Regional Elastomeric Membrane Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

