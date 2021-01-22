E-Compass Market Analysis, Leading Players, Size, SWOT analysis 2020 to 2025

“The E-Compass Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

The e-compass has applications across a number of verticals. The portable electronic devices deploy e-compass sensors, primarily as a navigational tool. The huge volume of sales of these devices such as smartphones, tablets, and wearables has driven the market. The development of newer compact and low-power e-compass sensors have more degree of freedom have also incentivized the adoption of these sensors. Some applications such as surveying and aerospace have relied on higher grade e-compass sensors for more reliability.

The scope of this report covers the on the basis of technology, application, sensor type, and geography. The consumer electronics application is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, whereas the automotive application application is likely grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The global E-Compass market was xx million US$ in 2020 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% between 2020 and 2025.

Aichi Steel Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ST Microelectronics N.V.

Magnachip Semiconductor

Invensense Inc.

Memsic Inc.

Oceanserver Technologies Inc.

PNI Sensors Corporation

Truenorth Technologies Ltd.

Mcube Inc.

Fluxgate

Hall-Effect

Magneto resistive

Others

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Marine

Surveying

Others

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

– Detailed analysis of the Global E-Compass market

–Fluctuating market dynamics of the industry

–Detailed market segmentation

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of the Global E-Compass Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Global E-Compass market performance

