Innovation Management marketAudience, Geographies and Key Players 2020-2026

Innovation management refers to an organization’s products, business processes, and innovations. It is basically a combination of innovation process management and change management. It involves introducing new and creative ideas to respond to internal and external opportunities. Easily incorporate new ways to implement innovation with innovation management tools.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Software

Services

Consulting Services

System Design & Integration Services

Training & Education Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Application

Product Research & Development Platforms

Marketing, Design & Idea Platforms

Collective Intelligence & Prediction Platforms

Human Resources & Freelance Platforms

By Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Retail

Government

Key Players

BrightIdea, Inc. (U.S.), Hype Innovation (Germany), IdeaScale (U.S.), Innosabi GmbH (Germany), Cognistremer (Belgium), Crowdicity Ltd (U.K.), Planbox, Inc. (Canada), Exago (Portugal) and Inno360, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

