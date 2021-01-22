Global Organic Cocoa Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2024

The global market for Organic Cocoa Market has the potential to score notably with a CAGR of 7.38% CAGR from 2019 to 2024, which Market Research Future (MRFR) is considering as the forecast period. The period would witness a growth of up to USD 12.36 Billion by 2024. The organic cocoa is finding a wide-scale percolation into industries like food & beverage industry. It has a significant influence on personal care products. Its inclusion in the production of chocolates can be seen as impactful as recently revealed data on its health benefits are expected to create wider expanse for the market to get better access to opportunities. Its increasing use in the pharmaceutical sector can also inspire the market growth.

Segmentation

The market report on the Organic Cocoa Industry Trends, as covered by MRFR has a proper segmentation of product type and applications. These segments can be analyzed for their extensive contribution as they have inputs and insights regarding the organic cocoa market.

By type, the market report for organic cocoa includes cocoa liquor, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder. Rising demand for organic cocoa products can influence growth for the market in the coming years.

By application, the market report for organic cocoa can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and personal care. The food & beverages segment comprises dairy & frozen foods, bakery & confectionery, dips, sauces & dressings, sweet & savory snacks, and others. These segments can be influential for the cocoa market as a whole.

Regional Market:

The global report, on a geographic scale, can initiate a better understanding of the market by incorporating major contributors like North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. It also makes a proper recording of the benefits of South America and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America has provisions to dominate the global field as the region is witnessing high growth in the consumption of chocolate. This regional market is also witnessing a hike in cocoa intake. Its integration in the personal care products is all set to provide traction to the importing of cocoa beans, which would boost the cocoa industry.

The Asia Pacific region is all set to inspire better growth as countries like India, China, Australia, Japan, and others are going to show a significant intake of products that have a foundation in organic cocoa. The region has distinct cocoa plants that have strong market traction in several regions. In addition, farmers are taking an interest in producing organic cocoa to spur the growth for the market. The robust food industry can also inspire growth in the market.

The Middle East region, along with Africa and South America are also known for better quality cocoa products that can inspire better market growth. These regions are known for their export activities to regions like Europe and North America, where organic cocoa finds significant use in the production of chocolates and various coffee shops are expected to increase the production of organic cocoa.

Competitive Landscape:

MRFR included several companies for better profiling of the global market. The procedure tracks the inclusion of several innovative tactical approached that can solidify the market presence of those companies and inspire a holistic growth for the market. These companies are Cargill Incorporated (US), Kraft Foods Inc. (US), Ciranda (US), Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V. (Netherlands), Artisan Confections Company (US), Blommer Chocolate Company (US), InterNatural Foods LLC (US), PASCHA Company (Canada), Barry Callebaut (Switzerland), Wilmor Publishing Corp. (US), SunOpta (Canada), Olam International (Singapore), Moner Cocoa, S.A. (Spain), Jindal Cocoa (India), and Carlyle Cocoa Co, LLC (US) are some of the key players in the global market.

In November 2019, the food and agriculture organization of the United Nations (FAO and the French Embassy in Tanzania are organizing a seminar that would teach farmers about how organic production can become beneficial for them. This is also expected to inspire the intake of the organic cocoa market.

Note : Our team of researchers are studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

