Solder Cream Market Recent Activities, Key Growth Opportunities, Trends, Segments Analysis

Solder Cream is a suspension of solder particles in a solder flux, which is widely used in the electronic assembly materials.

Currently China has become international solder Cream large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, the manufacturers can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is expanding, the technology is still relying on import.

The solder Cream is mainly used in printed circuit board, integrated circuit package, which widely used in the electronics industry. As the electronics industry develops, there is a growing demand to increase the package density of components on a substrate. Along with this, performance and quality requirements for solder Creams have become more demanding.

Solder Cream industry is a low concentration industry. As electronic foundry industry transfer to China mainland, many new entrants enter into this industry, and small enterprises accounted for a large part of the market.

Key Competitors of the Global Solder Cream Market are:

Senju

Alent (Alpha)

Tamura

Henkel

Indium

Kester (ITW)

Shengmao

Inventec

KOKI

AIM

Nihon Superior

KAWADA

Yashida

Tongfang Tech

Shenzhen Bright

Yong An

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Rosin Based Creams

Water Soluble Creams

No-clean Creams

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

SMT Assembly

Semiconductor Packaging

Regional Solder Cream Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

