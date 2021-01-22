Handheld Gimbal Market by Application, Type, Region – 2020 |Feiyu, Freefly, DJI Tech

Los Angeles, United States, , – The report on the global Handheld Gimbal market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Handheld Gimbal Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Handheld Gimbal market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Handheld Gimbal market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Handheld Gimbal market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Handheld Gimbal market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Handheld Gimbal market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Handheld Gimbal market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Handheld Gimbal market.

Some of the Important Key player operating in this Report are: , Feiyu, Freefly, DJI Tech, Wondlan, Rollei, TRD, SwiftCam, Steadicam, DEFY, WENPOD, Filmpower, Big Balance, Zhiyun, Varavon, Comodo, Lanparte, BeStableCam, Shape

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Handheld Gimbal industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Handheld Gimbal manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Signaling System industry.

Handheld Gimbal Segmentation by Product

, the Handheld Gimbal market is segmented into, 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal, 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal, Other Segment by Application, the Handheld Gimbal market is segmented into, Mobile Phone, SLR Camera, Other

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Handheld Gimbal market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Handheld Gimbal market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Handheld Gimbal market?

• How will the global Handheld Gimbal market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Handheld Gimbal market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld Gimbal Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 2-Axis Handheld Gimbal

1.2.3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Mobile Phone

1.3.3 SLR Camera

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Handheld Gimbal Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Handheld Gimbal Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Handheld Gimbal Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026) 3 Global Handheld Gimbal by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Handheld Gimbal Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Handheld Gimbal Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Handheld Gimbal Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Handheld Gimbal Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Handheld Gimbal Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Handheld Gimbal Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Handheld Gimbal Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Company Profiles

4.1 Feiyu

4.1.1 Feiyu Corporation Information

4.1.2 Feiyu Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.1.4 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Feiyu Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Feiyu Recent Development

4.2 Freefly

4.2.1 Freefly Corporation Information

4.2.2 Freefly Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.2.4 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Freefly Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Freefly Recent Development

4.3 DJI Tech

4.3.1 DJI Tech Corporation Information

4.3.2 DJI Tech Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.3.4 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.3.6 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.3.7 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 DJI Tech Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 DJI Tech Recent Development

4.4 Wondlan

4.4.1 Wondlan Corporation Information

4.4.2 Wondlan Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.4.4 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Wondlan Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Wondlan Recent Development

4.5 Rollei

4.5.1 Rollei Corporation Information

4.5.2 Rollei Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.5.4 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Rollei Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Rollei Recent Development

4.6 TRD

4.6.1 TRD Corporation Information

4.6.2 TRD Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 TRD Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.6.4 TRD Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 TRD Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.6.6 TRD Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.6.7 TRD Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 TRD Recent Development

4.7 SwiftCam

4.7.1 SwiftCam Corporation Information

4.7.2 SwiftCam Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 SwiftCam Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.7.4 SwiftCam Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 SwiftCam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.7.6 SwiftCam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.7.7 SwiftCam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 SwiftCam Recent Development

4.8 Steadicam

4.8.1 Steadicam Corporation Information

4.8.2 Steadicam Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.8.4 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Steadicam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Steadicam Recent Development

4.9 DEFY

4.9.1 DEFY Corporation Information

4.9.2 DEFY Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 DEFY Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.9.4 DEFY Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 DEFY Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.9.6 DEFY Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.9.7 DEFY Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 DEFY Recent Development

4.10 WENPOD

4.10.1 WENPOD Corporation Information

4.10.2 WENPOD Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.10.4 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.10.6 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.10.7 WENPOD Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 WENPOD Recent Development

4.11 Filmpower

4.11.1 Filmpower Corporation Information

4.11.2 Filmpower Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Filmpower Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.11.4 Filmpower Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Filmpower Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Filmpower Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Filmpower Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Filmpower Recent Development

4.12 Big Balance

4.12.1 Big Balance Corporation Information

4.12.2 Big Balance Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Big Balance Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.12.4 Big Balance Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Big Balance Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Big Balance Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Big Balance Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Big Balance Recent Development

4.13 Zhiyun

4.13.1 Zhiyun Corporation Information

4.13.2 Zhiyun Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Zhiyun Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.13.4 Zhiyun Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Zhiyun Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Zhiyun Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Zhiyun Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Zhiyun Recent Development

4.14 Varavon

4.14.1 Varavon Corporation Information

4.14.2 Varavon Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Varavon Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.14.4 Varavon Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Varavon Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Varavon Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Varavon Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Varavon Recent Development

4.15 Comodo

4.15.1 Comodo Corporation Information

4.15.2 Comodo Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Comodo Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.15.4 Comodo Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Comodo Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Comodo Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Comodo Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Comodo Recent Development

4.16 Lanparte

4.16.1 Lanparte Corporation Information

4.16.2 Lanparte Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Lanparte Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.16.4 Lanparte Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Lanparte Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Lanparte Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Lanparte Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Lanparte Recent Development

4.17 BeStableCam

4.17.1 BeStableCam Corporation Information

4.17.2 BeStableCam Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 BeStableCam Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.17.4 BeStableCam Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 BeStableCam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.17.6 BeStableCam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.17.7 BeStableCam Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 BeStableCam Recent Development

4.18 Shape

4.18.1 Shape Corporation Information

4.18.2 Shape Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Shape Handheld Gimbal Products Offered

4.18.4 Shape Handheld Gimbal Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Shape Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Shape Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Shape Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Shape Recent Development 5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Handheld Gimbal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Handheld Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Handheld Gimbal Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Handheld Gimbal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Handheld Gimbal Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Handheld Gimbal Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type

7.4 North America Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Gimbal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Gimbal Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld Gimbal Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application 9 Europe

9.1 Europe Handheld Gimbal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Handheld Gimbal Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Handheld Gimbal Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Handheld Gimbal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Handheld Gimbal Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Handheld Gimbal Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Gimbal Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Gimbal Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld Gimbal Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld Gimbal Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Handheld Gimbal Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Handheld Gimbal Sales by Application 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Handheld Gimbal Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Handheld Gimbal Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Handheld Gimbal Clients Analysis

12.4 Handheld Gimbal Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Handheld Gimbal Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Handheld Gimbal Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Handheld Gimbal Distributors 13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Handheld Gimbal Market Drivers

13.2 Handheld Gimbal Market Opportunities

13.3 Handheld Gimbal Market Challenges

13.4 Handheld Gimbal Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.

