A2P Messaging Market Study for 2020 to 2026 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges|The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd.

Los Angeles, United States, , – The report on the global A2P Messaging market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global A2P Messaging Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global A2P Messaging market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global A2P Messaging market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global A2P Messaging market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global A2P Messaging market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global A2P Messaging market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global A2P Messaging market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global A2P Messaging market.

Some of the Important Key player operating in this Report are: , The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd., Twilio, … A2P Messaging

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global A2P Messaging industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the A2P Messaging manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Railway Signaling System industry.

A2P Messaging Segmentation by Product

, Grey Route A2P SMS, OTT A2P Messaging, Others A2P Messaging Breakdown Data by Application, Banking, Ticketing, Healthcare, Content Payments, Operator Engagement, Advertising, Retail

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global A2P Messaging market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global A2P Messaging market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global A2P Messaging market?

• How will the global A2P Messaging market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global A2P Messaging market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by A2P Messaging Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global A2P Messaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Grey Route A2P SMS

1.4.3 OTT A2P Messaging

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global A2P Messaging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Ticketing

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.5.5 Content Payments

1.5.6 Operator Engagement

1.5.7 Advertising

1.5.8 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global A2P Messaging Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global A2P Messaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 A2P Messaging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 A2P Messaging Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 A2P Messaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 A2P Messaging Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key A2P Messaging Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top A2P Messaging Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top A2P Messaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global A2P Messaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global A2P Messaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global A2P Messaging Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global A2P Messaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by A2P Messaging Revenue in 2019

3.3 A2P Messaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players A2P Messaging Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into A2P Messaging Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global A2P Messaging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global A2P Messaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global A2P Messaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America A2P Messaging Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 A2P Messaging Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America A2P Messaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America A2P Messaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies)

13.1.1 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies) Company Details

13.1.2 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies) Business Overview

13.1.3 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies) A2P Messaging Introduction

13.1.4 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies) Revenue in A2P Messaging Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies) Recent Development

13.2 CLX Communications AB

13.2.1 CLX Communications AB Company Details

13.2.2 CLX Communications AB Business Overview

13.2.3 CLX Communications AB A2P Messaging Introduction

13.2.4 CLX Communications AB Revenue in A2P Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 CLX Communications AB Recent Development

13.3 Infobip Ltd.

13.3.1 Infobip Ltd. Company Details

13.3.2 Infobip Ltd. Business Overview

13.3.3 Infobip Ltd. A2P Messaging Introduction

13.3.4 Infobip Ltd. Revenue in A2P Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Infobip Ltd. Recent Development

13.4 Twilio

13.4.1 Twilio Company Details

13.4.2 Twilio Business Overview

13.4.3 Twilio A2P Messaging Introduction

13.4.4 Twilio Revenue in A2P Messaging Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Twilio Recent Development 14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

