Swivel Casters Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast by 2025

Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Circular shielding components, assembled on the sides of a wheel to protect the hub from threads and other foreign objects, which may prevent free rotation of the wheel. Casters are found virtually everywhere, from office desk chairs to shipyards, from hospital beds to automotive factories. They range in size from the very small furniture casters to massive industrial casters, and individual load capacities span 100 lbs or less to 100,000 lbs. Wheel materials include cast iron, plastic, rubber, polyurethane, forged steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and more.

The Top key vendors in Swivel Casters Market include are:-

Tente International

Blickle

Colson Group

TELLURE

Wicke

CEBORA

TAKIGEN

Stellana

EMILSIDER

RAEDER-VOGEL

Alex

Manner

Steinco

samsongcaster

Flywheel Metalwork

Vulkoprin

OMO-ROCARR

Guy-Raymond

Regal Castors

Jacob Holtz

CASCOO

Payson Casters

Algood Caster

RWM Casters

Hamilton

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Locking Casters

Kingpin-less Casters

Hollow Kingpin Casters

Plate Casters

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Industrial and Automotive

Medical and Furniture

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

Focuses on the key global Swivel Casters companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Swivel Casters submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To study and analyze the global Swivel Casters market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from Last Five Years, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Swivel Casters market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

