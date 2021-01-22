Sports Nutrition Market 2021 Observe Strong Growth by 2026

Global Sports Nutrition market is valued at USD 22 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 43.4 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the period 2016 to 2026. The report provides a detailed assessment of market size, revenue structure, CAGR, consumption, profit margin, price, and various influencing factors. Also, the report covers new product development, key trends, market drivers, challenges, restraints, competitive landscape, growing technologies, case studies, new business opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, leading players profiles, and strategies. Sports Nutrition market report is a completely valuable source of insightful data for making business decisions and competitive analysis of the Sports Nutrition industry.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The Sports Nutrition report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Major Key Players Covered in the Sports Nutrition Market Report include

Ultimate Nutrition Inc.

Abbott Nutrition, Inc.

Glanbia Plc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Post Holdings, Inc.

GNC Holdings

Clif Bar & Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Stokely-Van Comp, Inc.

MusclePharm.

AirStrip Technologies

Science in Sport

The Hut Group

Cardiff Sports Nutrition Ltd

PowerBar

Sports Nutrition Market Segmentation by Type, Application, and Region as follows:

By Type:

By Type (Protein Powder, Iso Drink Powder, Creatine, BCAA, Supplement Powders, RTD Protein Drinks, Sports Drinks, Carbohydrate Drinks, Protein Bars, Energy Bars)

By Distribution Channel (Large Retail & Mass Merchandisers, Small Retail, Drug & Specialty Stores, Fitness Institutions, Online)

By Application:

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions along with their respective countries, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Sports Nutrition in the following regions:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

[United States, Canada, Mexico] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

[GCC, North Africa, South Africa] Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Unique Insights Provided by Sports Nutrition Market Report are:

In-depth value chain analysis Opportunity Mapping Sports Nutrition Sector snapshots Technology landscape Regulatory scenario Patent trends in Sports Nutrition Industry Sports Nutrition Market trends Covid-19 impact analysis Raw material supply analysis Pricing trends Sustainability trends and environmental concerns Critical Success Factors Sports Nutrition Market Competitive Landscape Customer preferences

Moreover, the analyst who has authored the report has completely estimated the market potential of the key applications and recognized the future opportunities. The top players in the global Sports Nutrition market are covered based on their market size, served market, products, applications, and regional growth. The report comprises the industry deliverables such as market size, sales volume, valuation forecast, etc. The report focuses on the upstream raw material analysis, downstream analysis, manufacturing base, and import-export details.

